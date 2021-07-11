Florida woman’s screams captured on camera during armed robbery

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman screamed for her life while being held at gunpoint by a robber as seen in surveillance video released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the attack happened after 8 a.m. Thursday on 34th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. Investigators said the woman parked her car when a man who had been in the area a while approached her and asked her a question.

The sheriff’s office said the woman told him “No” and kept walking, but the man grabbed the woman by the shoulder and hit her with an unknown object.

As the woman moved to defend herself, she realized the man was pointing a gun at her and began screaming. The sheriff’s office said the victim managed to escape the armed robber’s grasp, but he took her purse and ran from the scene.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were called to the scene and treated the victim for her injuries.

The BSO is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to the man’s arrest. Tips can be called in to the BSO at 954-321-4233 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

They can also be submitted at browardcrimestoppers.org.