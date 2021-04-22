Florida woman’s bike ride interrupted by two large alligators

NAPLES, Fla. (NBC) – A leisurely bike ride through a Florida sanctuary quickly turned tense for a Florida woman after she encountered a wild speed bump!

An alligator was sun bathing on a bike trail in the Crew Bird Rookery Swamp Sanctuary in Naples.

As the woman slowly approached she realized there was more than one gator there. Both eventually jumped into the water and swam away.

Right now it is mating season for gators.. So they are more active and more aggressive so make sure to keep your distance.