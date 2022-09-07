MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman with the same name as rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested in south Florida on Tuesday.

According to a NBC Miami report, the 34-year-old female Tupac was charged with one count of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

Shakur is being held on a $10,000 bond in a Miami-Dade jail.

Wednesday marked the 26th anniversary of the day the rapper Shakur was shot while sitting inside a car in Las Vegas. Shakur, who had sold 75 million albums by the time he was 25 years old, died six days later.