TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A second woman from Lee County won big this week playing a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Christina Baldino of Alva, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Sumpreme scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Baldino chose to receive her second-tier winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Baldino bought her winning ticket from Handy Food, located at 21321 State Road 80 in Alva. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Baldino her winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $15,000,000 1-in-11,553,592 4 2 2 $1,000,000 1-in-1,925,599 24 6 18 $100,000 1-in-2,310,718 20 5 15 $20,000 1-in-59,478 777 194 583 Overall Odds: 1-in-2.598 (Florida Lottery)

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59, according to the Florida Lottery’s website.

On Tuesday, another Lee County woman claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery playing The 500X the cash scratch-off game. The woman also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.