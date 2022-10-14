SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery said Friday that Grace Scott, 61, of Sunrise won a $4 million prize from the MEGA MILLIONS drawing on May 17, 2022.

While her Quick Pick matched all five white ball numbers, Scott’s ticket was short of matching the Mega Ball number.

The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located on Glades Road in Boca Raton, will get a $10,000 commission after Scott’s lucky draw.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be Friday night at 11 p.m. The current jackpot is $494 million.