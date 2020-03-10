Florida woman wins $397 million in Powerball drawing

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old Ocala woman claimed a $396.9 million winning Powerball ticket, becoming Florida’s 13th Powerball Jackpot winner.

Sheryll Goedert drew the winning ticket Jan. 29. She chose to take a lump-sum payment of $276,558,034.

The Florida Lottery said Goedert didn’t choose her own numbers, but instead purchased a ‘Quick Pick’ ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs, a town on the west coast of Florida between Fort Myers and Naples. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday with an estimated $110 million jackpot.

