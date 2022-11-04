TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning a $15 million jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.

Friday, the Lottery said Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach claimed the $15 million jackpot from a drawing held on July 23, 2022, for the Florida Lotto.

DuBois received her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment prize of $9,873,074.83.

The new millionaire got her winning ticket from V Discount Beverage at 775 South Nova Road in Ormond Beach. The store will get a commission of $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held this Saturday at 11:15 p.m.