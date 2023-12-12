TAMPA (WFLA) – A Marion County woman has pled guilty to stealing more than $600,000 from an alternative school in Florida, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said Danielle Jane Liles, 41, of Summerfield is facing a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the eight counts. Liles will also have to forfeit the $616,793.43 she stole from the Silver River Mentoring and Instruction (SRMI) alternative school.

Court records show Liles handled payroll at SRMI between January 11, 2016, and April 10, 2023. During that time, Liles had unauthorized paychecks issued to her by logging false information into the schools systems and received the paychecks via wire transfers to her bank account, according to the Justice Department.

Liles reportedly told the school’s executive staff in April that she had been paying herself extra money and had become addicted to stealing from payroll.