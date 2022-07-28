A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby in a trash bin pleaded guilty to attempted murder and child abuse in exchange for a seven-year prison sentence and potential deportation.

Rafaelle Sousa’s lawyer says she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labor, and thought the newborn was dead.

Maintenance workers at her apartment complex in Boca Raton, Florida heard the baby’s faint cries and rescued her. Sousa pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and child abuse.

The baby was taken in by her boyfriend, who named her Sarah.