File video: Camille Balla appears in court in 2018.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who gouged her own mother’s eyes out and put them on a cardboard box pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter with a weapon, court documents said.

38-year-old Camille Balla, of Royal Palm Beach, will spend the next 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

According to the documents, Balla received a jail credit of 2,083 days, meaning she’ll only spend roughly 10 more years in prison, since her initial arrest in 2018.

On March 16, 2018, deputies responded to Balla’s home after Balla called a co-worker, telling them she believed she killed her mother.

When deputies arrived, they found Balla covered in blood with lacerations to her hands. She told a deputy, “I killed my mother and I need help,” according to an affidavit.

She gave a deputy her keys to the home, which were covered in blood.

Deputies went inside and found Balla’s 55-year-old mom dead in the garage with several large lacerations on her body and her eyes removed from her head and placed on a nearby cardboard box, the affidavit said.

Her mother had deep lacerations and traumatic injuries on her body including her head, arms, chest, stomach, and groin.

The affidavit also said blood was splattered across the home, with a trail through the living room. The floor was littered with broken glass, with pieces consistent with Balla’s cuts on her hands.

Deputies found several handwritten notes in the garage, with religious-themed messages related to the clearing of the soul. A piece of paper with suspected marijuana on top was also found at the scene.