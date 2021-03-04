Florida woman walks into stranger’s home, attempts to abduct 3-year-old

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is accused of walking into a stranger’s home on Wednesday and attempted to abduct a 3-year-old boy, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the victim told deputies Jean Pierre-Theolin, 26, randomly entered the home and tried to grab her son. As the victim escorted Pierre-Theolin out of the house, she kept pulling on the child in an attempt to abduct him, according to deputies.

Once Theolin was out of the house, she ran away.

Deputies set up a perimeter and used a helicopter and K9’s to track her down and later found Theolin walking along Woodhaven Drive.

The same witness who called 911 about the abduction attempt positively identified Theolin as the suspect, according to FCSO.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies discovered Theolin had also walked into another home on Woodhaven Lane. She entered through an open garage door, but the homeowner confronted her, and she ran away.

Officials said Theolin did not hurt anyone at either home.

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said Theolin appears to have serious mental health issues which often result in her committing crimes.

“This is also a prime example of why we need improved mental health services in Flagler County and throughout the State of Florida,” Staly said.

Theolin has prior arrests in Flagler County for retail theft, an out of county arrest warrant, and a history of calls for service involving trespassing, criminal mischief and mental health issues.

Theolin is facing charges for burglary, kidnapping, loitering, prowling and trespassing.

She is being held without bond.