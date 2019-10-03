Florida woman tried to kill kids by crashing van into palm tree, police say

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – A Lake City woman is facing four counts of attempted murder after police said she purposely crashed her minivan into a tree in an attempt to kill her kids Wednesday in Ocala.

Officials said the van was on Southeast 31st Street when the driver, Calica Williams, 36, crossed the median and then struck a palm tree on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams told the children to take off their seat belts and stretch out their hands and said “The devil can’t hurt you. He only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us.” After Williams said this, the crash occurred, police said.

Witnesses told police that the van was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the tree.

Williams and three of the children were taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. The other child was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Police said Thursday morning the current conditions of the children were unknown.

Williams will be taken to the Marion County Jail when she is released from the hospital.







