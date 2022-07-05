TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Delray Beach Police believe a woman was struck by celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July after she thought she was struck by a stray firework.

According to police on Twitter, on July 4, around 9 p.m., a woman was treated at a hospital for an arm wound.

Police say the woman thought she had been struck by a stray firework, but doctors determined she had been struck by a bullet, which was lodged in her arm.

The woman’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police believe the victim was struck by celebratory gunfire in the area.

“At this time, we would like to remind everyone that it is never a good idea to fire guns into the air,” the tweet reads.