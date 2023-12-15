Related Video: Country music star Luke Combs responds to $250k tumbler lawsuit against Pinellas County woman.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is suing SeaWorld for negligence after a palm tree branch fell on her head, causing permanent injury, according to court documents.

The documents, dated Dec. 15, show that Donna Montesanti, of Orange County, is suing the theme park for at least $50,000.

On Nov. 17, Montesanti claims she was making a toast at a wedding at Discovery Cove when she heard a crack and a large palm tree branch broke loose nearly 50 feet above her head. She claimed the branch hit her head, neck, and shoulders, “causing a concussion and other permanent injuries,” the documents said.

Montesanti was at the park as a business invitee and claims Seaworld failed to maintain the premises in a safe condition since palm trees must be routinely maintained or they can shed themselves, the documents said.

The court documents also claim SeaWorld failed to ensure an employee was supervised in a coffee drive-thru and ensure the coffee was prepared and served at industry standards to prevent extreme burns to customers.

Montesanti claimed she suffered from the following due to the park’s negligence:

Bodily and terminal injury including a permanent injury to her body

Physical and mental pain and suffering

Disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience

Loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life

Aggravation of an existing condition

Expense of hospitalization, medical, and nursing care and treatment

Past lost wages, loss of earning power, diminished earning capacity

Loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life

Losses are permanent or continuing and will suffer in the future

According to Discovery Cove, wedding events include guests strolling down a nature trail before arriving at their private cabana to say “I DO.” Guests experience a “paradise of rocky lagoons surrounded by lush landscaping,” and stunning waterfalls and beach scenery.