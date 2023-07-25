ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman has filed a $100 million class-action lawsuit against Frontier Airlines over the company’s bag policy.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the lawsuit alleges deceptive or misleading practices and advertising.

Amira Hamad of Orlando filed the lawsuit, which claims, in part, that passengers with bags that meet the airline’s personal item size have been forced to check their bags at the gate, incurring a $100 fee, the news station reported.

“$100 was, I think, almost as much as I paid for the flight,” Hamad told WESH. She told the news station that she uses the airline for its low prices.

However, in May, Hamad said she took a flight from Orlando to North Carolina and was told she would have to pay for the bag she planned to take on as a personal item.

“When I told them I fly with this bag all the time, I don’t understand, they told me basically you have no choice but to pay the $100, or you’re not getting on the flight,” she said.

KUSA reported that the complaint said the airline uses “bait-and-switch” and “gotcha” tactics that are intended to “confuse, trick and trap consumers.”

The lawsuit alleges that Frontier’s baggage fee structure is misleading and is intended to get customers to pay “significant hidden fees.”

“There’s traps,” said attorney Micheal Mann. “There’s traps to get those fees back and make money for the airline and take money from the passengers.”

Mann told WESH that the lawsuit aims to get travelers back the $100 they were charged and pay for the inconvenience.

“Some people may have had their bag fit and then were charged,” Mann told the news station. “Some people may have not had their bag fit, but it was the right dimension bag that should have fit. Some people may have been charged for no reason.”

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages of $100 million “to deter Frontier and other airlines from further similar conduct,” KUSA reported.

A spokesperson told WESH that the airline does not comment on pending litigation.