TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she lost control of the vehicle and overturned around 2:50 a.m.

According to WKMG, the woman then got out of her vehicle and walked into the eastbound lanes of traffic where she was struck by a 2006 Volvo XC90 driven by a 68-year-old man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volvo driver was not injured and remained at the crash site. Both crashes remain under investigation.