MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested Friday in Miami-Dade County after it was reported she stole over $437,000 from a hospitalized elderly cancer patient.

WPLG reported Ana Nunez posed as the 70-year-old patient’s daughters in order to visit her in the hospital. During that visit Nunez allegedly manipulated the patient into signing documents giving her power of attorney.

According to Local 10, the patient signed over everything she owned to Nunez, including her house and bank accounts.

Nunez’s son, Pablo Figueroa, was arrested earlier in May for his involvement in the scheme.

Nunez was arrested on charges of organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly and theft from the elderly of more than $50,000.

Nunez has prior convictions including grand theft and forging documents.