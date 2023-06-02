TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after she stole an ambulance with an employee inside and crashed it twice, WTVJ reported.

Broward County deputies said the woman stole the ambulance around 1 p.m. in the area of University Drive and McNab Road in Tamarac. The employee was able to get out of the vehicle safely before the first crash.

While deputies were searching for the ambulance, the woman was involved in a hit-and-run. No one was hurt. A little while later, the vehicle crashed into a tree. It was believed the woman got out before the ambulance hit the tree.

The woman was arrested and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Her identity has not been released.