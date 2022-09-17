TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from someone who said he and another person were stabbed by Christina Adams, 30.

Deputies said Adams was found near driving near the crime scene. She initially denied the accusation during her interview with deputies, but then admitted that she stabbed the roommates after they asked her to leave the home they shared with her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adams confessed to getting a large knife and stabbing both roommates to the point where she thought they were dead.

She said that after the stabbing, she tried to destroy evidence of the attack, changed her clothes, left the home, and went shopping. Deputies located her while she was on her way back.

“These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us,” Sheriff Billy Wood said. “I’m very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but, also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe”.

Adams was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.