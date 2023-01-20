TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend’s two children after an argument, according to authorities.

Court documents obtained by NBC affiliate WESH alleged that Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez got into an argument with her boyfriend that escalated when she went to his house, pulled out a knife, and told them she was going “out with a bang.”

Authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend’s 14-year-old son in the chest and his 10-year-old daughter in the shoulder. The children were hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

Police said before she arrived at the house, Espinoza-Rodriguez repeatedly texted her boyfriend that she would “not be going by myself.”

The state attorney’s office will be requesting to keep the defendant in jail Friday afternoon due to the danger she presents to the public, according to WESH.