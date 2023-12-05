MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man’s Tinder date nearly turned deadly after the woman he met set him on fire, according to an arrest report.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Destiny Lenai Johnson, 25, of Miami was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and arson after attacking a man she met through the app Tinder.

Authorities said the victim told Miami police he met Johnson at a Holiday Inn Express on Nov. 16 to smoke marijuana together somewhere else.

After her date dropped back at the hotel, Johnson asked him for money to fix her car, according to police.

The arrest report said the victim offered her the $60 he had on him, but she shouted “you guys are out to get me!” before pouring a flammable liquid and setting him and his car on fire.

The victim managed to escape the burning vehicle and rolled on the pavement to put out the fire.

Police said they later found the suspect after someone reported seeing a burned naked woman who said she blew up a car.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated before she was arrested, the arrest report said.