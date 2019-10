TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A Florida woman suffered serious injuries after she was set on fire inside a Taco Bell in Tallahassee.

The suspect, Mia Williams, who identifies as a woman, is accused of pouring gasoline onto the victim, lighting her on fire, and then running from the scene.

Williams was taken into custody on Thursday morning. She’s been charged with attempted murder. Police have not given a motive for the attack.