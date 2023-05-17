ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of friends discovered with an unusual object while hunting for shells at a southwest Florida beach: A pair of dentures that were in surprisingly good condition.

On Sunday, Jamie Murphy was hanging out with friends at Englewood Beach on Manasota Key. One of her friends dove to the ocean floor about 30 yards offshore and came back up with the dentures.

“He came running up and he was like, “Look, look, look what I have’,” Murphy told NBC affiliate WBBH. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. What is that.’ And he’s like, ‘They’re teeth’.”

Murphy posted a photo of the dentures to Facebook, hoping to find their owner. The only clue they’ve found is the owner’s last name, Galicki, was etched into the bottom set of teeth.

Murphy told WBBH she wants to return the dentures because it’s the right thing to do. She’s also hoping to find out the story behind why the teeth were found dozens of yards offshore at the bottom of the ocean.

“Laughing, talking, and then ‘bloop’,” Murphy hypothesized.

Anyone who recognizes the “chompers” is asked to get in touch with WBBH.