TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is facing federal charges after authorities said she swindled a Holocaust survivor out of millions, according to reports.

WESH reported that the 87-year-old man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice through a dating website several years ago.

According to officials, Stergo used different excuses to convince the man to send her money, always promising she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo used the money to buy a condo, a home in a gated community, along with a boat, and several cards, including a Corvette.

WESH stated that by the time the 87-year-old man told his son what he had done, he had given the woman his entire life savings of $2.8 million.