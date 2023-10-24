TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was accused of driving drunk and running over her husband while they were searching for their lost dog.

Police responded to a Palm Bay neighborhood on Friday night after a 911 caller reported seeing a man covered in blood and lying in the road, NBC affiliate WESH reports.

According to an arrest report from Palm Bay police, Sally Gore, 70, and her husband arrived home to find their dog was missing. Gore drove off to search for the dog while her husband left on foot.

After circling the block, Gore told police she returned home to find her husband lying in the street.

She said she was not aware he was struck by a car. Officers said they believe Gore put the car in reverse and hit her husband while backing up.

According to the arrest report, an officer reported smelling alcohol on Gore and tested her breath. The reading came back as 0.12 and her blood test results are pending.

Gore was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter, according to Brevard County Jail records.