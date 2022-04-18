LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old woman ran over her 7-year-old granddaughter while dropping off family members at their home.

The woman pulled into the driveway on Sunday afternoon to drop off her relatives.

Troopers said in a incident report that after everyone got out of the vehicle, she started to pull away and hit the child. She told authorities she didn’t know the child was in front of the vehicle.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Leesburg, where she later died. Leesburg is near Orlando in central Florida.