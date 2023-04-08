THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman died after she was run over by her own vehicle in Sumter County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 62-year-old woman hit a parked car while backing out of her driveway, located at Fringe Tree Trail and Knotty Pine Terrace in the Villages. The incident happened just before 4 p.m.

The woman moved her SUV forward into the driveway and then stepped out to look at the damage.

The vehicle rolled back and over her, causing fatal injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.