TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Saturday after the woman he kidnapped put a plea for help on social media, according to police.

The Coral Springs Police Department shared a photo of the woman’s post on Facebook Saturday. In it, the victim said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend Albert Myers, 63.

The post read as follows:

I’m a black female being held hostage against my will by my ex Albert myers I need someone to call or send police He put deadbolt on door and stole my purse and id n wallet so that I can’t leave being held hostage against my will he high on drugs and has a gun I fear for my life for he has a gun inside and threat to use on me please send help to 7704 sw 8th court so police can help get me out

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported the Broward County deputies confirmed Myer’s arrest after SWAT team members and SVU detectives responded to Myers’ home in North Lauderdale during a barricaded hostage situation.

Myers was eventually taken into custody without any issue while the woman was able to be rescued, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked on charges for false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-domestic violence charges.