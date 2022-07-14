If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman was arrested after she reportedly sold fake negative COVID-19 test results to travelers who needed them to go aboard.

NBC Miami reported 33-year-old Melissa Barbery was arrested on Tuesday on a fraudulent use of personal identification information charge.

The FBI started investigating Barbery in January 2021 after learning of the alleged scheme, according to NBC 6.

The fake results were reportedly used by travelers going to other countries, so they wouldn’t have to take real tests.

The news outlet reported a warrant was issued for Barbery’s arrest after she sold some test results to two FBI employees for $30 and $40 each.

According to NBC 6, the fake results had the name Nomi Health Lab Services and the Miami-Dade County seal on them. An official from Nomi Health Lab Services told NBC Miami that Barbery did not work for them and confirmed the test results were not real.

She was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday.