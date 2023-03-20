A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old Florida woman is in custody after she allegedly pulled a gun on a Brevard County McDonald’s employee over a missing menu item.

According to NBC2 News, Quavi Young, 26, drove up to the speaker to order food but was told that her order couldn’t be completed because the item she ordered wasn’t on the menu.

After the McDonald’s employee told her that the order couldn’t be completed, Young reportedly pulled up to the first drive-thru window and demanded that her order be taken.

Once the employee asked Young why she was upset, Young pulled out a gun, pointed it at the employee, and then made a threat, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC2 News.

The Cocoa Police Department immediately responded to the incident and found a black M&P gun with a drum-style magazine on her passenger seat. According to the outlet, the gun was “capable of holding up to 50 rounds.”

Young was arrested and is currently facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, open carrying of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license.