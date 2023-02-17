ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman pulled out a gun in a McDonald’s drive-thru during an argument over a free cookie, according to an arrest report.

On Thursday, Altamonte Springs police officers were called to a McDonald’s on State Road 434 after a woman reportedly had a gun in her hand.

The manager on duty told officers that a woman later identified as Amari Hendricks was upset at the drive-thru window because she believed she was entitled to a free cookie due to an employee not asking her about a rewards program.

When the manager got to the window, Hendricks started yelling at the manager. The manager told police that she ended up giving Hendricks the free cookie but Hendricks continued to argue.

The manager said she saw Hendricks grab a black handgun, insert a magazine into it and chamber a bullet. The manager said she was in fear for her life and backed away from the drive-thru window and out of Hendrick’s sight.

Another employee who was standing in the same area said he was able to see down the barrel of the firearm. He said he doesn’t believe the gun was pointed directly at anyone.

Once Hendricks drove away from the window, employees said they locked all the doors due to being in fear for their lives.

The report said Hendricks parked her car, went to the front door and began trying to force the door open. She was able to open the door due to it not being secured properly.

According to the report, the woman then grabbed a male employee, took him out of the building and began striking him multiple times. The employee eventually managed to escape Hendricks and return to the store.

When police arrived, they said they found a gun on the driver’s side floorboard of Hendricks’ car.

Video surveillance also captured the incident, according to a police report.

Hendricks was charged with resisting an officer, battery causing bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and improperly exhibiting a firearm or dangerous weapon.