MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of posing as a contractor and stealing nearly $200,000 from a victim.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Kelly Fox was arrested Wednesday for doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work in the Upper Keys.

The victim told deputies that he made multiple payments to Fox for a total of $199,400 for work on a property that was subpar.

Investigators later revealed that Kelly was working as an unlicensed contractor in Monroe County.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.