TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman from DeLeon Springs was arrested for spiking a man’s drink with Raid roach spray on Friday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Veronica Cline, 29, allegedly came home from drinking at a bar and asked the man to continue drinking with her at home.

The victim said he had two drinks when he began feeling sick.

That’s when Cline admitted she added the roach spray to his drinks.

The victim claimed he was vomiting for nearly 30 minutes before he was able to call for help.

Deputies responded to the home around 4:30 a.m. when the victim became sick again while providing a statement.

A K-9 unit tracked Cline down nearby, who left the home prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Cline was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and is being held without bond.