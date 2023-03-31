Sara Ebersole and the vehicle is believed to have entered (Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

REDDICK, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies said they are still searching for a woman who went missing at the beginning of March.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Sara Ebersole went missing after entering a black pickup truck at the Circle K located at 17980 N Highway 441 in Reddick at about 10 p.m. on March 2.

Deputies said two unknown men were in the truck at the time.

“Due to the length of time since she was last seen and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, law enforcement is seeking information about her whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ebersole was described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said they are still looking to learn who the owner of the vehicle is.

If you know where Ebersole is, you are asked to call 911.