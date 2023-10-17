OSTEEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies are searching for a missing woman was went missing after attending a party Sunday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Misty Mireles, 46, went missing at about 3 or 4 a.m. after leaving a party on Underhill Branch Road.

She was not reported missing until later Sunday night, deputies said.

Mireles is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on Vans sneakers,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Mireles was believed to be traveling on foot.

A search party has been launched to find her. If you know where she is, call 911 or at the VSO at 386-860-7030.