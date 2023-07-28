TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida women were charged with battery after a fight at a July 4 house party escalated to one woman biting the ear off the other, according to authorities.

Deputies said 23-year-old Macy Regan, who lived next door to the Bay County home where several minors were throwing a house party, was trying to walk back to her house when she was confronted by 18-year-old Dixie Stiles.

Stiles accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

When confronted, Regan brandished a 9MM handgun from her waistband, deputies said. In response, Stiles shoved the firearm away and a fight ensued.

“During the physical altercation, Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said. “Multiple bruises and lacerations were received as a result of the fight. Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.”

Stiles was charged with battery – touch or strike. Regan was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm. An investigation remains ongoing.