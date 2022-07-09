TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.

The chase continued south through Geneva County, Alabama, where officers with the Hartford Police Department informed deputies in Holmes County, Florida, that they were pursuing the vehicle into their jurisdiction.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies joined the chase the area of Hoover Mill Road and Highway 79.

Meanwhile, other deputies set up spike strips north of the intersection of Highways 173 and 79.

As Brown approached the strips, she hit the brakes and went off the road into an Express Lane’s parking lot, deputies said.

Brown continued onto Highway 173 and tried to turn onto Hubbard Street, but her Lexus was eventually forced off the road and into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said two children were found in the vehicle’s backseat.

Brown was taken into custody on charges for aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without a valid drivers license, and two counts of child endangerment.