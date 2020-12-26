LIVE NOW /
Florida woman kills boyfriend who made tomahawk threat

Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman told authorities that she fatally shot her boyfriend in self-defense on Christmas Eve when he raised a tomahawk over her as she was lying in bed.

Jill Fritch told deputies that she grabbed a gun and shot Troy Sorrell late Thursday out of fear that he was going to attack her with the tomahawk.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Fritch was not being charged with any crime while the investigation continued.

Fritch previously had an injunction against Sorrell from 2015 until January 2020. Deputies conducted a well-being check at their address in October.

