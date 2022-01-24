Florida woman kills 4-year-old, herself in hotel shooting

Officers stationed outside the TownePlace Suites at Marriott (WPTV photo via NBC)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman fatally shot a 4-year-old child and herself in a Port St. Lucie hotel Saturday, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police said that the woman had checked into the TownePlace Suites at Marriott with the child and a 28-year-old man Wednesday while visiting from Miami.

A few days later, the man went to go to get breakfast, but when he got back to the hotel room, the door was locked with no one answering.

Police said hotel staff called them around 12:13 p.m.

When officers tried to enter the room, they found the door would only partially open because the interior lock was engaged. The door was also blocked with a refrigerator and sofa.

After forcing their way in, they found the woman and the 4-year-old dead.

Police said the child was shot twice while the woman had a single self-inflicted gunshot.

“This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the men and women of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims,” Chief John Bolduc said.

According to a department release, a 9mm handgun belonging to the woman was inside the room. No motive has been determined, as of this report.