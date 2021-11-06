Florida woman killed while checking on deer in roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is dead after being struck by another car after she stopped her vehicle to check on a deer that was lying in the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened early Saturday morning near the University of Central Florida.

The 20-year-old woman stopped her vehicle in the center lane of the three-lane road, activated her hazard lights and got out of her car to check on the animal.

A 23-year-old man struck and killed her as he passed the vehicle. Investigators said he didn’t see the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

