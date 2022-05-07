TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while chasing dogs on I-95 in Edgewater Saturday, troopers said.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the woman and another person in their van pulled over around 6 a.m. to switch seats when the dogs in the van got loose.

The woman chased the animals across traffic until she was fatally hit by another vehicle on the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the dogs were eventually caught without any harm. However, the crash is still under investigation.