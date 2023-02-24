MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A Florida woman was killed Thursday morning after a man stole her car and ran her over with it, police say.

According to a report by NBC affiliate WTVJ, Miami police said Jonah Desaulniers, 23, was stealing the vehicle at around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace when the victim, 71-year-old Mercedes Lopez caught him in the act.

According to police, Desaulniers ran over the woman as he escaped, killing her at the scene.

Shortly after, police in Coral Gables responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle that matched the description of Lopez’s stolen SUV.

Officers said they later found the vehicle and Desaulniers, taking the suspect into custody on a charge of first-degree murder.