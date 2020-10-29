Florida woman in labor makes husband stop at elections office to cast her vote

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Central Florida woman in labor made her husband take a detour from the hospital to vote.

Karen Briceno Gonzalez, a worker at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Orlando, sprang in to help make sure the woman got the chance.

“She was calm. The husband was a little more nervous,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the woman’s husband showed up in line and asked for a ballot for his wife. When she asked for his license, he told Gonzalez she didn’t understand.

The husband then told Gonzalez that his pregnant wife was waiting in the car while in labor and refused to go to the hospital until she was able to vote.

The staff kicked into high gear, grabbed a vote-by-mail ballot and raced to her car to check her ID.

Gonzalez said she thought the woman would fill it out later, but she said she wanted to fill it out right then.

“So the woman in labor filled out her ballot while doing a little controlled breathing,” Gonzalez said.

Her vote was then certified and put in the ballot box.

“She was very happy she got to vote,” Gonzalez said.

The employee gave the child already in the car an American flag and the drove away to the hospital.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: