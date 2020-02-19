Florida woman in fraud case among those with Trump clemency

President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman convicted in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme is among 11 federal inmates on whose behalf President Donald Trump has taken clemency actions.

Trump commuted Judith Negron’s sentence Tuesday. Her family said they were waiting to find out when she would be released from a federal prison in central Florida.

Negron was convicted in 2011 on 24 counts of conspiracy, health care fraud and money laundering, among other charges.

Federal prosecutors say Negron and two co-defendants carried out a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme in South Florida. Negron’s sister says her family is elated by the president’s actions.