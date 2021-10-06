Florida woman got $3.4M COVID grant she never applied for

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida gas station employee says she’s listed as receiving a $3.4 million COVID relief check that she never applied for and never received.

Holly Hill resident Amy Williams says her name and an address she lived at eight years ago somehow ended up in the federal database stating that she received millions in COVID Restaurant Revitalization Funds for a catering business.

Williams never applied for and never received any money and has never worked in the restaurant business. Williams’ husband works as a restaurant cook, but that’s their only tie to the food industry.

The Small Business Administration declined comment but said the agency is investigating all fraud.