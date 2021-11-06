Florida woman gifts $30K to local sheriff’s office K9 unit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A dog-loving Daytona Beach woman is giving back to her local K9 unit with a generous gift.

Before Pamela Mobbs passed in October 2020, she specified a gift of $32,000 from her estate to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit. The money will go toward buying more bulletproof dog vests and adding and training more dogs.

“I can’t think of a greater gift,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Jane Mobbs said her mother had a soft spot for German Shepherds especially. Jane Mobbs said as a child in England, her mother’s grandfather had a fierce guard dog who protected her, and she cherished him.

Pamela’s love for law enforcement K9s began after her daughter took her to a K9 demonstration at the Boardwalk near the Bandshell in Daytona Beach, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the K9s and watching the officers handle them,” Mobbs said. “My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K9s should be fitted with bulletproof vests as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects.”

The sheriff’s office has a force of 18 dogs trained for various jobs with two recently shot and wounded. Different dogs can sniff out narcotics, find bombs, and attack criminals.

“It’s an extremely physical job. It’s a dangerous job as we’ve seen recently,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff said Mobbs’ legacy will live on at the sheriff’s office and throughout the community.

“She would be so happy to know that she is making a difference in a dog’s well-being,” Jane Mobbs said.