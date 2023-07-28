NEW YORK (WFLA) — A central Florida woman will spend four years in jail for a “romance scam” that defrauded $2.8 million from a Holocaust survivor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Peaches Stergo, 38, of Champions Gate, was sentenced in a New York courtroom on Thursday.

Court documents state Stergo met the 87-year-old man on a dating website in 2017. She began asking him to lend her money, first to pay off a lawyer who she claimed was withholding funds from an injury settlement.

The DOJ said Stergo continued to lie to the man for over four years under the guise that she was his romantic companion and would pay him back. She created a fake email account, impersonating a TD Bank employee, and penned fake letters and invoices from the bank.

Over the course of the scheme, 62 checks totaling $2.8 million were deposited into Stergo’s bank accounts.

Stergo traveled to New York to visit the victim, claiming she was nanny and her name was “Alice,” according to the Associated Press. She also withheld that she was already in a long-term relationship with a man and had two children.

Prosecutors for the state attorney’s office revealed that Stergo discussed the fraud with her actual romantic partner over text, saying that the victim loved her, and followed the message with a text reading “LOL.” Another message said he was “broke” and that, “[h]e don’t have anything else to pawn,” according to the DOJ.

When Stergo drained the 87-year-old of his entire life savings – at the point he lost his apartment – she wrote in a text message, “I am just aggravated hurt frustrated that I haven’t made money … I don’t want to work … it’s too hard.”

Prosecutors argued that while defrauding the victim, Stergo was living a luxurious lifestyle. “She bought a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat, and numerous cars, including a Corvette and a Suburban,” according to a release from the DOJ. She took luxury vacations and purchased expensive jewelry, gold and designer clothes.

In a letter to the court, the victim stated that he moved to the U.S. seeking a better life after losing both of his parents in the Holocaust.

“Over the next 60 years, I worked tirelessly to establish a successful business, family and home in New York,” the letter read. “I am now 88 years old, and the last thing I expected was to finish my days in the same manner that I started them – penniless and betrayed.”

“As a Holocaust survivor, I have endured unspeakable pain and loss in my life, but never did I imagine that I would be subjected to such a heartless betrayal in my old age,” the victim wrote.

While handing down her sentence in the Southern District of New York on Thursday, Judge Edgardo Ramos described Stergo’s actions as “unspeakably cruel” and motivated by “greed.” She was sentenced to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, plus three years of supervised release. Stergo was also ordered to pay $2,830,775 restitution to the victim.

On top of restitution, Stergo will forfeit the same amount of money, “including the home she purchased in a gated community and over 100 luxury items she purchased with fraud proceeds, including Rolex watches, designer purses and clothing, and large amounts of gold and jewelry,” according to the DOJ.

“Peaches Stergo callously defrauded an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor who was simply looking for companionship,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release. “She used the millions of dollars in fraud proceeds to live a life of luxury at the victim’s expense. But she did not get away with it. As today’s sentence demonstrates, perpetrators of romance scams will be held to account for their crimes.”

In an email to NBC News, Stergo’s attorney said, “Ms. Stergo has expressed remorse for her actions and will make every effort to repay the restitution in this case.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors sought 96 months of jail time in the case, according to court documents.