TAMPA, fla. (WFLA) — Police in Sebastian, Florida, said a 93-year-old woman was found dead in her garage freezer Thursday.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that officers were called to the home on 100 Paddock Street when a resident called them to check on her neighbor, Marie Hoskins.

After failing to make contact with Hoskins outside her home, officers got a key from a relative and entered, police said.

The department said Hoskin’s 64-year-old daughter was inside the home and told officers that she hadn’t seen her in some time.

“So, they decided to continue in the residence to see if she was inside, at which point, when they went into the garage, they located a chest freezer and there was a deceased person inside,” Capt. Timothy Wood told WPTV.

Hoskins’ daughter was taken in for questioning regarding her mother’s death. Her identity was not released at the time of the report.