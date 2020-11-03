Florida woman flies home to vote after mail-in ballot never arrived

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A woman who goes to school in Washington, D.C., flew to Orlando to cast her vote in the presidential election after her vote-by-mail ballot never arrived.

Tiffany Morina, who is still registered to vote in Orange County, said she was waiting for her vote-by-mail ballot to arrive, and when it never did, she decided to hop on a flight to Orlando and cast her vote in person on Tuesday.

Morina said she flew back to Central Florida on Monday and was in line to vote at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I wanted my vote to matter, and I felt that it did the second I was able to fill out my ballot for the first time and be able to know that whatever outcomes happen later today, later this week, that I was able to take part in that. So many people have fought and died for someone like me to be able to vote, for women to vote, for Black people to vote,” Morina said.

Morina said she will be flying back to D.C. on Wednesday.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: