TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested after fleeing troopers on I-75 at 145 mph in her BMW early Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Cecilia Elise Hoffman, 21, of Windermere, was seen recklessly driving her BMW on northbound I-75 in Lee County around 2:20 a.m.

FHP said troopers tried to stop Hoffman as she exited the interstate at State Road 82, traveling east. As she continued to flee officials, she traveled over 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard.

The video shows the moment when troopers performed a PIT maneuver near Griffin Drive, stopping Hoffman’s vehicle.

The woman is also seen trying to run away from authorities after they yell at her to stay in the vehicle.

Hoffman was arrested for DUI, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting without violence, and reckless driving. She was booked into the Lee County Jail.

FHP reminds drivers to contact law enforcement or dial *347 if they see an impaired driver on the road.